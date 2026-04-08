2 Stocks With Monster Potential to Hold Through the Next Decade of Chaos

Key Points

AI is upending countless industries.

Rivian and Oklo, in particular, have monster upside potential.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

The next decade will see seismic shifts across many major industries. In particular, both the energy and transportation sectors will be reimagined thanks to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Here are two monster stocks poised to benefit from the transition.

1. Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is my favorite growth stock for 2026. And it's not hard to see why. With shares trading at just 3.2 times sales, Rivian stock is a steal versus competitors like Tesla, which trades at a valuation of more than 13 times sales.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Of course, Rivian is no Tesla. But there are more similarities than you might think.

The biggest similarity is that both companies are going all in on artificial intelligence. Tesla is investing billions of dollars into the technology as it sees AI as a critical means for attaining full self-driving capabilities. Last December, Rivian officially followed suit, telling investors that AI will be a core part of the company's future.

AI investment will be so heavy, in fact, that the company's expected ramp toward sustainably positive gross margins has been pushed out. "The company said it does not expect to be EBITDA positive by next year as it sees R&D costs rising in line with its quickening efforts to build out its self-driving technology," concludes a recent piece from TechCrunch.

Both Tesla and Rivian seem to accept the fact that, in the not-so-distant future, many customers will base their auto purchase decisions on autonomous capabilities, not cupholders or other optional accessories. Plus, full autonomy gives a company the opportunity to tap the fledgling robotaxi market -- a market that some experts believe could someday exceed $5 trillion in value.

With several secular growth catalysts in place and a relatively measly valuation, Rivian is a great bet to become the next Tesla. The stock below, however, is arguably lesser known but has similarly massive long-term upside potential.

2. Oklo

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is another major potential beneficiary of the AI revolution. The thesis is simple here. AI technologies use a lot of energy to run. The actual consumers of that energy are data centers: critical infrastructure that makes training, deploying, and executing AI applications possible.

To support the AI revolution, there is now a global buildout of data center infrastructure. There's just one problem: All of those data centers need massive amounts of energy, and the current grid isn't designed to support those needs. This is a big reason why SpaceX is looking into building AI data centers in space -- a solution that could tap into limitless amounts of solar power.

Oklo's solution is called a small modular reactor, or SMR. It's essentially a mini nuclear power plant. Already, the company has secured a growing list of potential data center customers, though its first plant isn't expected to come online until late 2027. Oklo is largely pre-revenue, and its ultimate growth journey may take longer than Rivian's. But if its technology proves scalable and economically viable, Oklo could have a front row seat to rising capex for AI infrastructure.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.