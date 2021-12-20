2 Software Stocks That Make Tools to Build the Metaverse

Today's video focuses on bullish and bearish points for Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The stock prices of both companies have taken a massive hit in the past month. Could this drop be a buying opportunity for software investors? Here are some highlights from the video.

On Dec. 16, Autodesk announced plans to acquire ProEst, a cloud-based estimating company. Autodesk is already a leader in software tools for the architecture, construction, and engineering markets, and with this acquisition, it will strengthen its pre-construction offerings.

Unity Software continues to be a leader in game creation, as many popular mobile games have been created using Unity's game engine. Still, the company is also trying to become a leader in animated innovation with its recent acquisition of Weta. Weta is an FX studio that helped create strong franchises like Lord of the Rings with innovative tools for animated work.

Unity also focuses on post-creation solutions, and one of them is advertisements. On Dec. 16, Unity announced that Unity Ads now offers access to Meta 's (NASDAQ: FB) audience network.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Meta Platforms, Inc. and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Autodesk, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

