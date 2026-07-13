2 Phenomenal Stocks That Could Double by 2030

Key Points

Nvidia offers incredible value, with shares trading at a cheap 0.5 times PEG multiple.

The rise of agentic AI-driven commerce could be a lucrative opportunity for Circle Internet Group, the leading USDC issuer.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Companies with clear opportunities to continue growing at high rates can multiply your investment, especially if the stock's valuation still looks reasonable relative to future earnings. Artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of stablecoin adoption are two megatrends poised to create generational wealth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) are two excellent stocks to consider. Here's why they could double in value by 2030.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

1. Nvidia

Nvidia's lead in AI chips could strengthen as agentic AI becomes more widespread. When multiple AIs run simultaneously to complete tasks, they require more sophisticated infrastructure than graphics processing units (GPUs) alone. That's why Nvidia expects revenue from its central processing units (CPUs) to approach $20 billion this year, while its networking revenue surged 88% year over year last quarter.

The stock trades at a modest valuation relative to its momentum. This may reflect Wall Street's concern about increasing competition in the semiconductor industry or a potential slowdown in data center spending. But Nvidia's networking growth is a key signal about its competitive position as data centers continue to optimize hardware for more advanced AI use cases.

By offering multiple chip types and networking equipment, Nvidia is providing a complete end-to-end stack for building AI-optimized data centers. Its Vera CPU is designed specifically for agentic workflows and is expected to deliver roughly twice the performance per watt of traditional x86 chips. This chip will also be integrated into more complex multi-rack systems built on the Vera Rubin platform.

Despite Nvidia's momentum, the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio sits around 23 at the time of writing, which is modest for a high-growth business. Analysts expect earnings to grow about 45% annually over the next few years, implying a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio near 0.51. If the valuation holds and growth stays on track, the stock has a clear path to doubling by 2030, if not sooner.

2. Circle Internet Group

Circle is the issuer of USDC, one of the largest dollar-pegged stablecoins. It earns interest income on the reserve assets -- such as short-term U.S. Treasuries -- that back each USDC in circulation. The model is straightforward: As USDC adoption expands, Circle's reserve base grows, and interest income rises.

Agentic AI could become a major catalyst for USDC over the next decade, as software agents will be able to initiate and settle far more transactions than humans can. USDC circulation reached $77 billion in the first quarter, up 28% year over year. That growth helped drive total revenue and reserve income of $694 million, an increase of 20%.

USDC has already processed $90 trillion in lifetime transaction volume, and that figure could climb dramatically in an agent-driven economy.

Circle is investing to capture that shift. It's rolling out products like Agent Wallets and an Agent Marketplace to help merchants monetize agent-initiated USDC transactions across multiple blockchains and payment rails.

Circle is positioned to benefit if stablecoins become a primary means of payment for AI agents. The stock's forward P/E reflects that potential, trading at 51 times, while earnings are expected to grow 56% annually. If that growth materializes, there's enough upside for Circle stock to double within the next four years.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.