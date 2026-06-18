2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on US Treasury & Dividend

In the last trading session, Wall Street sank as major indexes tumbled following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady amid sticky inflation. Among the top ETFs, SPY slipped 1.4%, while both DIA and QQQ dropped 1.1% on the day.

Two specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far beyond normal. Both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

SCHR: Volume 4.15 Times Average

This U.S. Treasury ETF was under the microscope as about 12.22 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 3.16 million shares and came as SCHR slipped about 0.5% in the last trading session. SCHR moved up 0.3% in a month’s time.

DVY: Volume 5.30 Times Average

This Dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.25 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 0.47 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DVY dropped 1.9% in the last session. DVY has inched up 0.7% over the past month.

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Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA): ETF Research Reports

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY): ETF Research Reports

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.