2 Disruptive Growth Stocks With Room to Run

The investment landscape has transformed since the presidential election, with small-cap stocks gaining momentum. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks the performance of roughly 2,000 smaller publicly traded U.S. companies, has outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.4% since election day, as of Nov. 29, 2024. This surge suggests renewed investor interest in emerging growth companies, particularly as a potential shift toward reduced regulation could benefit innovative enterprises in the United States.

In this dynamic environment, two companies stand out for their transformative potential and strategic execution. These enterprises aren't merely participating in their respective markets; they're positioning themselves to fundamentally reshape them through breakthrough technologies and visionary business models. Their approaches to innovation and market development warrant closer examination for investors seeking exposure to potentially transformative technologies.

Taking flight with electric air taxis

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) represents a bold vision for the future of urban transportation. The company's stock has surged 55.8% year to date (as of Nov. 29, 2024) as it progresses from concept to commercialization of its electric air taxi service.

The numbers tell a compelling story of execution and market validation. Archer has secured over $6 billion in indicative orders, including partnerships with Japan Airlines and planned commercial operations in the UAE starting in late 2025.

Strategic partnerships underscore the company's potential, with automotive giant Stellantis holding a whopping 20.19% stake. The company also exited the most recent quarter with over $500 million in cash while demonstrating exceptional capital efficiency, having built its Georgia manufacturing facility for just $65 million.

The market opportunity for urban air mobility extends beyond simple transportation services. Archer's technology platform could revolutionize emergency services, cargo delivery, and urban planning, creating multiple revenue streams and market applications. Still, this is a nascent market that will take decades to fully develop, requiring patience on the part of shareholders.

Pioneering metabolic therapies

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is a differentiated player in the metabolic disease space, with its stock surging 184% year to date (as of Nov. 29, 2024) on compelling clinical results. The company's lead asset VK2735, a novel dual glucagon-like peptide-1/glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GLP-1/GIP) receptor agonist, achieved up to 14.7% weight reduction in a mid-stage trial, positioning Viking as a potential competitor in the rapidly growing obesity market that Morgan Stanley projects could reach $105 billion by 2030.

Moreover, Viking's $930 million cash position as of Q3 2024 provides significant operational flexibility as it advances toward pivotal trials. A key differentiator lies in the company's parallel development of both injectable and oral formulations of VK2735, potentially addressing multiple segments of the obesity market.

With a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) End-of-Phase 2 meeting scheduled for Q4 and strong efficacy data across its clinical pipeline, Viking represents an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking focused exposure to next-generation metabolic therapeutics.

Given the inherent binary risk of clinical-stage biotech investments and intense competition in the obesity space, however, investors should carefully size their position to meet their risk tolerance. While Viking's robust cash position and promising data warrant consideration for risk-tolerant portfolios, investors should understand that clinical setbacks, regulatory challenges, and competitive risk factors are always in play with developmental biotech stocks.

A new frontier for growth investors

These companies represent compelling opportunities in rapidly evolving markets. Archer's disciplined approach to commercialization and Viking's promising clinical data suggest significant growth potential for investors willing to embrace the inherent volatility of breakthrough technologies.

The convergence of innovative solutions with traditional industry challenges creates unique market opportunities. These companies demonstrate how technological advancement and strategic execution can drive substantial value creation in established sectors, potentially rewarding investors who recognize transformative potential early.

These enterprises illustrate a broader shift in the market toward companies developing solutions for complex societal challenges. Their success could reshape not just their immediate markets but entire industries, creating lasting value for long-term investors who understand the power of transformative innovation.

George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.