2 Consumer Stocks To Watch In August 2024

The consumer sector represents companies that sell goods and services directly to individuals. It includes industries like retail, food and beverage, entertainment, and personal care. Consumer stocks are shares of these companies that are traded on the stock market. They often reflect broader economic trends and consumer spending habits. The sector is typically divided into consumer discretionary and consumer staples categories.

Buying consumer stocks can offer several advantages. These companies often have recognizable brands and stable demand for their products. Consumer staples, in particular, can provide steady returns during economic downturns. Many consumer stocks pay dividends, appealing to income-focused investors. However, there are also risks to consider. Consumer discretionary stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles. Changing consumer preferences and technological disruptions can impact company performance.

When considering consumer stocks, investors should analyze market trends and company fundamentals. Look at factors like brand strength, market share, and ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. Be aware of economic indicators that might affect consumer spending. Consider the company’s growth strategy and competitive position. Also, it helps to stay informed about shifts in consumer trends and their potential impact on specific stocks. If this still has you keen on potentially investing in consumer stocks, here are two to watch in the stock market today.

Consumer Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

(NYSE: CMG) CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG Stock)

Leading off, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in customizable Mexican-inspired cuisine. They offer a menu of burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads made with fresh ingredients. Chipotle emphasizes food quality and ethical sourcing practices in its operations.

Last week, Chipotle announced a beat for its second quarter 2024 financial results. Getting right into it, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, along with revenue of $2.97 billion for Q2 2024. This was versus consensus estimates which were an EPS of $0.31 per share, and revenue estimates of $2.93 billion. On top of that, revenue increased by 18.22% compared to the same period, the previous year.

So far this year, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock are up 13.52% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of Monday’s closing bell, CMG stock finished the day up 2.29%, at $50.97 a share.

[Read More] What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Magnificent 7 Stocks To Know

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA Stock)

Next up, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) is a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain. They serve customizable meals including grain bowls, salads, and pitas with a variety of Mediterranean-inspired ingredients and sauces. CAVA also produces and sells packaged dips and spreads in retail stores. The company focuses on healthy, flavor-forward options in the fast-casual dining segment.

Back in May, CAVA Group reported its first quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the company posted better-than-expected results for Q1 2024, notching in an EPS of $0.12, on revenue of $259.01 million. This was compared to analysts’ consensus estimates which were an EPS of $0.04, and revenue estimates of $245.88 million.

Year-to-date, shares of CAVA Stock have gained by 101.79% so far. Moreover, as of Monday’s closing bell, CAVA Group stock finished the day up 3..29%, trading at $82.47 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.