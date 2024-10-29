2 Consumer Stocks To Watch Ahead Of November 2024

The consumer sector represents companies that provide products and services directly to everyday shoppers. It includes retailers, food companies, personal care brands, and entertainment providers. Consumer stocks let investors own shares in these companies that serve daily consumer needs. The sector divides into consumer staples for essential items and consumer discretionary for non-essential purchases.

Investing in consumer stocks can offer stability through companies selling products people always need. Many consumer companies have strong brand recognition and loyal customer bases. Consumer staples often perform well even during economic downturns. These stocks frequently pay dividends, providing regular income to investors. However, consumer stocks face certain challenges. Changing shopping habits and online competition can hurt traditional retailers. Consumer discretionary companies are sensitive to economic cycles. Rising costs for materials and labor can squeeze profit margins.

When evaluating consumer stocks, look at the company’s market position and ability to adapt to changing trends. Consider their e-commerce capabilities and supply chain efficiency. Assess their pricing power and relationship with key retail partners. Be aware of shifts in consumer preferences and spending patterns. Look for companies with strong balance sheets and consistent cash flows. Diversification across different consumer categories can help manage risk. All that said, let’s look at two consumer stocks to watch in the stock market today after reporting earnings.

Consumer Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

McDonalds Corporation (NYSE: MCD)

(NYSE: MCD) Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)

McDonalds Corp. (MCD Stock)

Starting, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain by revenue. They operate and franchise thousands of restaurants across more than 100 countries, serving millions of customers daily. The company is known for its standardized menu of burgers, chicken, beverages, and other fast-food items.

Today, Tuesday, McDonalds announced its Q3 2024 financial results. Diving right in, the company posted third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.23 per share, with revenue of $6.87 billion. This is in comparison with consensus estimates which were earnings estimates of $3.18 per share, and revenue estimates of $6.77 billion.

In the last six months of trading action, McDonalds stock has increased by 9.53%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, shares of MCD stock are green up 0.80%, trading at $299.22 a share.

[Read More] 2 Lithium Stocks To Watch In October 2024

Crocs (CROX Stock)

Following, Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a global footwear company known for its distinctive foam clogs and casual footwear. They design, develop, and market innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. The company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail stores, e-commerce, and wholesale partnerships.

Today, Tuesday, Crocs also announced its third quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the company reported Q3 2024 earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates which were earnings estimates of $3.13 per share, on revenue of $1.05 billion. Additionally, the company said it estimates Q4 2024 earnings to come in between $2.20 to $2.28 per share.

In the last six months of trading, shares of CROX stock have retreated by 12.71%. Moreover, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, Crocs stock is trading lower on the day by 19.27%, currently trading at $111.45 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.