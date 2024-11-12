News & Insights

1st Group Ltd. Advances in Virtual Healthcare Solutions

November 12, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

1st Group Ltd., trading as Visionflex, is focused on enhancing healthcare delivery with its proprietary hardware and software solutions that integrate with various medical devices to facilitate high-quality virtual care. The company aims to carve a clear path to profitability as it continues to empower health practitioners globally.

