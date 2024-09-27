19 Analysts Assess Bumble: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 9 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.18, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 34.15%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bumble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $18.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $14.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.00 $16.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.00 $12.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $7.00 $11.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $10.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $12.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $17.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $8.00 $18.00 John Egbert Stifel Lowers Hold $6.50 $13.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $11.00 $16.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $14.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bumble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bumble Better

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Bumble: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Bumble's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

