180 Life Sciences appoints Jay Goodman to board of directors

October 29, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) announced the appointment of Jay Goodman to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Currently, Goodman serves as Sales Director for Asia Pacific and Japan at Docker, Inc., a position he has held since January 2024. Goodman was appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, as well as positions on other committees.

