180 Degree Capital notes preliminary NAV per share of $4.40 as of Sept. 30

180 Degree Capital (TURN) expects to report a net asset value per share of $4.40 as of September 30, 2024. It plans to report and discuss its full results from Q3 2024 and updates from Q4 2024 on a conference call that it plans to schedule for a day during the week of November 11, 2024. “While we look forward to issuing our full results for Q3 2024 in a few weeks, we thought it was important to provide a preliminary view to our NAV as of the end of Q3 2024,” said Kevin M. Rendino, CEO. “Our view is that 180 Degree Capital’s current share price does not reflect the value we believe we have based on our current NAV, nor any relevance to what we believe to be our long-term growth prospects. It is for this reason we have also increased our activism and involvement with our portfolio companies to help drive value creation for all stakeholders. This process and value creation does not happen overnight, and our stepped-up activism within these holdings began in earnest less than a year ago. We continue to believe these efforts will lead to material increases in 180 Degree Capital’s NAV in the ensuing quarters and years.”

