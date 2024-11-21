18 Retirement Cities With the Best Deals on Real Estate This Fall

Potential buyers shopping for homes on a budget have their fair share of retiree-friendly cities to choose from. Key findings from a recent GOBankingRates study reveal that some of the very best deals on real estate can be found in these 15 cities — seven of which are located in Florida.

GOBankingRates determined these places by analyzing Zillow Research Data and sourced additional information from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Zillow Home Value Forecast.

In order of cities with the greatest population of retirees, here are 15 retirement cities with the best deals on real estate this fall.

The Villages, Florida

% of population 65+: 86.0%

86.0% Single-family home value: $408,342

$408,342 % of homes sold below listing: 78.5%

78.5% Median % price cut: 2.9%

Naples, Florida

% of population 65+: 55.0%

55.0% Single-family home value: $713,541

$713,541 % of homes sold below listing: 87.5%

87.5% Median % price cut: 3.2%

Punta Gorda, Florida

% of population 65+: 53.0%

53.0% Single-family home value: $419,564

$419,564 % of homes sold below listing: 81.2%

81.2% Median % price cut: 3.3%

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

% of population 65+: 39.0%

39.0% Single-family home value: $1,021,398

$1,021,398 % of homes sold below listing: 70.3%

70.3% Median % price cut: 2.4%

Payson, Arizona

% of population 65+: 38.0%

38.0% Single-family home value: $448,983

$448,983 % of homes sold below listing: 75.7%

75.7% Median % price cut: 2.8%

Sebastian, Florida

% of population 65+: 36.0%

36.0% Single-family home value: $362,710

$362,710 % of homes sold below listing: 77.1%

77.1% Median % price cut: 3.0%

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

% of population 65+: 35.0%

35.0% Single-family home value: $488,313

$488,313 % of homes sold below listing: 67.0%

67.0% Median % price cut: 2.7%

Sebring, Florida

% of population 65+: 29.0%

29.0% Single-family home value: $249,532

$249,532 % of homes sold below listing: 71.6%

71.6% Median % price cut: 3.5%

Newport, Oregon

% of population 65+: 29.0%

29.0% Single-family home value: $491,350

$491,350 % of homes sold below listing: 68.6%

68.6% Median % price cut: 3.1%

North Port, Florida

% of population 65+: 28.0%

28.0% Single-family home value: $341,398

$341,398 % of homes sold below listing: 81.8%

81.8% Median % price cut: 2.9%

Montrose, Colorado

% of population 65+: 27.0%

27.0% Single-family home value: $443,807

$443,807 % of homes sold below listing: 64.2%

64.2% Median % price cut: 3.0%

Mount Airy, North Carolina

% of population 65+: 27.0%

27.0% Single-family home value: $202,484

$202,484 % of homes sold below listing: 66.9%

66.9% Median % price cut: 3.3%

Brookings, Oregon

% of population 65+: 27.0%

27.0% Single-family home value: $504,480

$504,480 % of homes sold below listing: 77.7%

77.7% Median % price cut: 3.4%

Kerrville, Texas

% of population 65+: 27.0%

27.0% Single-family home value: $354,444

$354,444 % of homes sold below listing: 71.0%

71.0% Median % price cut: 4.1%

Show Low, Arizona

% of population 65+: 26.0%

26.0% Single-family home value: $437,736

$437,736 % of homes sold below listing: 65.7%

65.7% Median % price cut: 3.0%

Georgetown, South Carolina

% of population 65+: 26.0%

26.0% Single-family home value: $260,231

$260,231 % of homes sold below listing: 83.2%

83.2% Median % price cut: 2.5%

Cape Coral, Florida

% of population 65+: 25.0%

25.0% Single-family home value: $389,791

$389,791 % of homes sold below listing: 78.5%

78.5% Median % price cut: 2.9%

Branson, Missouri

% of population 65+: 25.0%

25.0% Single-family home value: $299,194

$299,194 % of homes sold below listing: 71.8%

71.8% Median % price cut: 2.8%

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the places where real estate investors are earning the least money. Using Zillow Research Data, locations with housing data were recorded. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average expenditure and mortgage costs were used to find a total cost of living for each location. The estimated future home value for November 2024 and August 2025 were both sourced from Zillow Home Value Forecast. Shares of listing with price cuts, the median percentage price cut from listing prices, the percent of homes sold above listings, and percentage of homes sold below listings were all sourced from Zillow Research Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 4, 2024.

