17LIVE Group Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

17LIVE Group Limited is set to address key questions from the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) in a circular to its shareholders ahead of its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 28, 2024. The company aims to provide clarity on its recent business activities, including its merger with Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation Ltd, managed by DBS Bank Ltd. This meeting is crucial for shareholders interested in understanding 17LIVE’s strategic directions and financial prospects.

