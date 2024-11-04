17LIVE Group Celebrates 7 Years with Streaming Festival

17LIVE Group Limited (SG:LVR) has released an update.

17LIVE Group Limited marked its 7th anniversary with the ‘Super Live Streaming Festival 2024’ in Tokyo, drawing over 1,000 attendees including top livestreamers and renowned performers. The event celebrated the vibrant livestreaming community in Japan by honoring outstanding creators across various categories. It highlighted the platform’s commitment to supporting creators and fostering connections among fans and performers.

