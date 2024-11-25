17LIVE Enhances Virtual IP with Japanese VTuber Acquisition

17LIVE Group Limited (SG:LVR) has released an update.

17LIVE Group Limited, a leading live-streaming platform, has acquired mikai Inc., a significant Japanese VTuber company, to bolster its virtual IP business. This strategic move aims to enhance 17LIVE’s platform with mikai’s virtual influencer portfolio, accelerating the company’s growth in the V-liver market. By integrating mikai’s assets, 17LIVE is set to capitalize on the global demand for virtual influencers and the booming Japanese animation industry.

