News & Insights

Stocks

17LIVE Enhances Virtual IP with Japanese VTuber Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 04:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

17LIVE Group Limited (SG:LVR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

17LIVE Group Limited, a leading live-streaming platform, has acquired mikai Inc., a significant Japanese VTuber company, to bolster its virtual IP business. This strategic move aims to enhance 17LIVE’s platform with mikai’s virtual influencer portfolio, accelerating the company’s growth in the V-liver market. By integrating mikai’s assets, 17LIVE is set to capitalize on the global demand for virtual influencers and the booming Japanese animation industry.

For further insights into SG:LVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.