This $17 Nuclear Stock Could Turn $5,000 Into a Fortune

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy designs microreactors, develops nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation services, and looks beyond the Earth's surface for reactor deployment.

The average price target on Nano Nuclear implies roughly 150% upside, but the long-term potential could be much higher.

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Trading at about a $17 share price, Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) has the sort of moonshot potential that could turn a modest investment into something larger.

That's not because of the low sticker price. Any cheap-looking stock could pop at the drop of a hat, but only those with a compelling business model to match will sustain their gains over the long term.

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For Nano Nuclear, the long-term upside is tied to future energy consumption. The technology being built, a nuclear microreactor, could be essential for generating the kind of reliable, round-the-clock power that many industries need, including data center operators, military and research bases, and mining and industrial sites.

Electricity demand is expected to rise sharply enough that analysts at Bank of America believe nuclear energy could unlock a market opportunity worth up to $10 trillion over the next 25 years.

Future energy demands are one reason to feel optimistic about Nano. But it's not the main reason I recommend Nano as a long-term nuclear pick.

Vertical integration offers an edge

Nano is building a vertically integrated nuclear platform. In addition to shrinking a nuclear reactor to the size of a shipping container, it also wants to fabricate nuclear fuel, transport it via NRC-approved routes, sell consulting services, and develop reactors for space and marine applications.

In May 2026, Nano acquired Secured Transportation Services (STS), a nuclear logistics and transportation company, which holds approvals to operate on over 90% of active NRC-approved spent-fuel routes in the U.S. STS was profitable in 2025, and, over time, its capabilities will be integrated into Nano's platform to service Nano's reactors and other customers as well.

The average price target for Nano stock is $42, implying 147% upside. Long-term, however, Nano's businesses -- microreactor deployment, fuel fabrication, transportation, and extraterrestrial reactors -- could support a larger company than what the most bullish price target today suggests.

Don't get me wrong: It could be decades before Nano reaches its full potential. For risk-tolerant investors who can wait that long, $5,000 invested today could grow into a fortune.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.