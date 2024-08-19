17 Cities Where You Can Retire With Only $30K Plus Social Security

Retirement on a budget, even a strict one, doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your quality of life. Though Social Security benefits may not offer the financial buffer they once did, there still are many cities in the U.S. where they, along with your retirement savings, can provide enough for you to live out your golden years comfortably. With careful planning and a sense of adventure, your dream retirement could be more attainable than you think.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to find where (and if) you can still retire with just $30,000, plus your Social Security. The results were based on such factors as average home values, monthly expenditures and cost-of-living (CoL) adjustments after Social Security. Here are some key takeaways:

Eight out of the 17 cities found for this study are located in Arkansas.

Each city listed has an estimated monthly mortgage payment of less than $500.

All cities listed also had an average annual cost of living under $25,000.

Here are 17 cities you should consider if you have $30,000 in retirement savings and are expecting to earn Social Security benefits to help subsidize your fixed income.

Youngstown, Ohio

Total population: 60,048

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 17.8%

Median household income: $61,039

Average monthly mortgage payment: $346

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,629

Total annual cost of living: $23,702

15 years CoL after Social Security: $19,314

Augusta, Arkansas

Total population: 1,995

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 24.1%

Median household income: $68,199

Average monthly mortgage payment: $387

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,613

Total annual cost of living: $23,994

15 years CoL after Social Security: $23,705

East Cleveland, Ohio

Total population: 13,926

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 21.4%

Median household income: $58,288

Average monthly mortgage payment: $331

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,679

Total annual cost of living: $24,109

15 years CoL after Social Security: $25,426

Sharon, Pennsylvania

Total population: 13,143

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 19.3%

Median household income: $65,415

Average monthly mortgage payment: $371

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,642

Total annual cost of living: $24,151

15 years CoL after Social Security: $26,049

Cumberland, Kentucky

Total population: 2,390

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 20.0%

Median household income: $55,039

Average monthly mortgage payment: $312

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,701

Total annual cost of living: $24,163

15 years CoL after Social Security: $26,235

Marvell, Arkansas

Total population: 1,100

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 25.5%

Median household income: $53,548

Average monthly mortgage payment: $304

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,593

Total annual cost of living: $22,765

15 years CoL after Social Security: $5,273

Blytheville, Arkansas

Total population: 13,276

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 16.9%

Median household income: $77,969

Average monthly mortgage payment: $442

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,591

Total annual cost of living: $24,392

15 years CoL after Social Security: $29,674

Dermott, Arkansas

Total population: 2,655

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 18.5%

Median household income: $57,164

Average monthly mortgage payment: $324

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,636

Total annual cost of living: $23,519

15 years CoL after Social Security: $16,576

Eudora, Arkansas

Total population: 2,161

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 21.1%

Median household income: $57,366

Average monthly mortgage payment: $325

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,627

Total annual cost of living: $23,431

15 years CoL after Social Security: $15,254

Grubbs, Arkansas

Total population: 378

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 41.3%

Median household income: $43,026

Average monthly mortgage payment: $244

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,596

Total annual cost of living: $22,080

15 years CoL after Social Security: -$5,005

Tucumcari, New Mexico

Total population: 5,206

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 15.4%

Median household income: $80,384

Average monthly mortgage payment: $456

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,576

Total annual cost of living: $24,387

15 years CoL after Social Security: $29,601

Farrell, Pennsylvania

Total population: 4,280

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 23.3%

Median household income: $63,791

Average monthly mortgage payment: $362

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,653

Total annual cost of living: $24,173

15 years CoL after Social Security: $26,379

Clarksdale, Mississippi

Total population: 14,769

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 16.8%

Median household income: $47,766

Average monthly mortgage payment: $271

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,671

Total annual cost of living: $23,306

15 years CoL after Social Security: $13,383

McGehee, Arkansas

Total population: 3,812

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 15.8%

Median household income: $68,922

Average monthly mortgage payment: $391

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,617

Total annual cost of living: $24,091

15 years CoL after Social Security: $25,154

Coffeyville, Kansas

Total population: 8,842

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 19.0%

Median household income: $58,193

Average monthly mortgage payment: $330

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,678

Total annual cost of living: $24,092

15 years CoL after Social Security: $25,169

Forrest City, Arkansas

Total population: 13,010

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 11.1%

Median household income: $65,329

Average monthly mortgage payment: $370

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,598

Total annual cost of living: $23,618

15 years CoL after Social Security: $18,059

Appalachia, Virginia

Total population: 1,585

Percentage of retirement-aged population, 65 and older: 13.8%

Median household income: $45,063

Average monthly mortgage payment: $256

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,766

Total annual cost of living: $24,263

15 years CoL after Social Security: $27,738

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find places where $30,000 in savings is enough to cover the cost of living during retirement, assuming you retire at 65 and live to 80. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost of living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. The average single-family home value is sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for June 2024. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the cost of living can be calculated. Using the cost of living and the average Social Security benefits for one person, as sourced from the Social Security Administration, the total cost of living after Social Security benefits can be calculated. Assuming you retire at 65 and live to 80, 15 years of retirement can be calculated. All locations with a 15-year cost of living after Social Security Benefits of under $30,000 were kept for this study. For each remaining location, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The livability index was scored and weighted at 2.00, and the percent of the population ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00. Both scores were summed and sorted to show the best places to retire with Social Security Benefits and with $30,000 in savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of August 15th, 2024.

