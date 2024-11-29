17 Best Southern Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024

Dreaming of retiring in the South, but unsure whether you have enough savings to afford it? We have great news. Data from a GOBankingRates study on the best middle-class retirement towns revealed 17 based in Southern states.
Learn More: This Is How Much It Costs To Retire on a Cruise Ship
Try This: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
GOBankingRates was able to determine the top 30 towns for middle-class retirees by analyzing data from the U.S. Census and Federal Reserve along with cities across America that had minimum populations of 10,000 residents and at least 25% of the people were at least age 65.
Keep reading to find out which 17 Southern retirement towns are best for the middle class.
The Villages, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $48,808
- Average Social Security benefits: $30,704
Be Aware: 10 Little Luxuries To Stay Away From in Retirement
Find Out: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings
Hot Springs Village, Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $41,487
- Average Social Security benefits: $28,754
Read Next: I’m a 70-Year-Old Retiree With $90K in an Annuity. Am I Doomed? Suze Orman Responds
Venice, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $53,436
- Average Social Security benefits: $27,226
Sun City Center, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $45,845
- Average Social Security benefits: $26,759
Punta Gorda, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $49,123
- Average Social Security benefits: $28,854
Englewood, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $47,686
- Average Social Security benefits: $25,610
See More: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $49,996
- Average Social Security benefits: $26,060
Pinehurst, North Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $57,335
- Average Social Security benefits: $28,853
Trending Now: Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years
Wildwood, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $42,621
- Average Social Security benefits: $28,259
Sebastian, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $46,421
- Average Social Security benefits: $23,019
Naples, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $69,932
- Average Social Security benefits: $30,538
Lady Lake, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $44,328
- Average Social Security benefits: $25,143
Discover Next: 7 Worst Places To Retire in South Carolina
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $54,861
- Average Social Security benefits: $27,638
Tavares, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $44,351
- Average Social Security benefits: $23,898
Kerrville, Texas
- Annual cost of living: $44,075
- Average Social Security benefits: $21,751
Mountain Home, Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $34,449
- Average Social Security benefits: $23,209
That’s Interesting: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement
Ormond Beach, Florida
- Annual cost of living: $48,401
- Average Social Security benefits: $22,946
Editor’s note: Photos are for illustration purposes only and may not represent the specific city.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to identify the best retirement towns for the middle class in 2024. To qualify for this study, a city had to have a population of at least 10,000 residents, with at least 25% of the population aged 65 and over, and have all required data points available. First, GOBankingRates identified qualifying cities using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Several factors were considered for each city, including total population, population aged 65 and over, total households, median household income, number of households receiving Social Security benefits, number of households receiving retirement income, the average Social Security benefits for households receiving them, and the average retirement income for households receiving it. Data sources included the U.S. Census American Community Survey, cost-of-living indexes from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average single-family home value from the Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index from AreaVibes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and national average expenditure costs for retired residents, the average expenditure cost was calculated. For the average single-family home value, using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate as of Sept. 19, 2024, (sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data) and assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Based on the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total monthly and annual cost of living was determined. The percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits and the percentage of households receiving retirement income were also calculated using the total number of households and the number receiving these benefits. The following factors were scored and weighted equally: average mortgage cost, average expenditure cost, livability index, percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits, average Social Security benefits per household, percentage of households receiving retirement income and average retirement income per household. All scores were summed and ranked to determine the best retirement towns for the middle class. All data was collected on and is current as of Sept. 19, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 9 Moves For Building Lasting Wealth: What Smart Americans Are Doing Right
- The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Retirees Should Make Before Inauguration Day
- 3 Reasons Retired Boomers Shouldn't Give Their Kids a Living Inheritance
- 5 Side Hustles That Can Earn You an Extra $1,000 Before 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Best Southern Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.