17 Best Southern Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024

Dreaming of retiring in the South, but unsure whether you have enough savings to afford it? We have great news. Data from a GOBankingRates study on the best middle-class retirement towns revealed 17 based in Southern states.

GOBankingRates was able to determine the top 30 towns for middle-class retirees by analyzing data from the U.S. Census and Federal Reserve along with cities across America that had minimum populations of 10,000 residents and at least 25% of the people were at least age 65.

Keep reading to find out which 17 Southern retirement towns are best for the middle class.

The Villages, Florida

Annual cost of living: $48,808

$48,808 Average Social Security benefits: $30,704

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $41,487

Average Social Security benefits: $28,754

Venice, Florida

Annual cost of living: $53,436

Average Social Security benefits: $27,226

Sun City Center, Florida

Annual cost of living: $45,845

$45,845 Average Social Security benefits: $26,759

Punta Gorda, Florida

Annual cost of living: $49,123

Average Social Security benefits: $28,854

Englewood, Florida

Annual cost of living: $47,686

$47,686 Average Social Security benefits: $25,610

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $49,996

Average Social Security benefits: $26,060

Pinehurst, North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $57,335

Average Social Security benefits: $28,853

Wildwood, Florida

Annual cost of living: $42,621

$42,621 Average Social Security benefits: $28,259

Sebastian, Florida

Annual cost of living: $46,421

Average Social Security benefits: $23,019

Naples, Florida

Annual cost of living: $69,932

$69,932 Average Social Security benefits: $30,538

Lady Lake, Florida

Annual cost of living: $44,328

Average Social Security benefits: $25,143

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $54,861

Average Social Security benefits: $27,638

Tavares, Florida

Annual cost of living: $44,351

$44,351 Average Social Security benefits: $23,898

Kerrville, Texas

Annual cost of living: $44,075

Average Social Security benefits: $21,751

Mountain Home, Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $34,449

Average Social Security benefits: $23,209

Ormond Beach, Florida

Annual cost of living: $48,401

Average Social Security benefits: $22,946

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustration purposes only and may not represent the specific city.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to identify the best retirement towns for the middle class in 2024. To qualify for this study, a city had to have a population of at least 10,000 residents, with at least 25% of the population aged 65 and over, and have all required data points available. First, GOBankingRates identified qualifying cities using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Several factors were considered for each city, including total population, population aged 65 and over, total households, median household income, number of households receiving Social Security benefits, number of households receiving retirement income, the average Social Security benefits for households receiving them, and the average retirement income for households receiving it. Data sources included the U.S. Census American Community Survey, cost-of-living indexes from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average single-family home value from the Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index from AreaVibes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and national average expenditure costs for retired residents, the average expenditure cost was calculated. For the average single-family home value, using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate as of Sept. 19, 2024, (sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data) and assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Based on the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total monthly and annual cost of living was determined. The percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits and the percentage of households receiving retirement income were also calculated using the total number of households and the number receiving these benefits. The following factors were scored and weighted equally: average mortgage cost, average expenditure cost, livability index, percentage of households receiving Social Security benefits, average Social Security benefits per household, percentage of households receiving retirement income and average retirement income per household. All scores were summed and ranked to determine the best retirement towns for the middle class. All data was collected on and is current as of Sept. 19, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Best Southern Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024

