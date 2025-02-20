17 Analysts Assess SolarEdge Technologies: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 9 3 2 Last 30D 1 0 5 2 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SolarEdge Technologies, revealing an average target of $16.23, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $3.90. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.63% increase from the previous average price target of $14.41.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $17.00 $13.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $21.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $15.00 $14.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $19.00 $18.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $18.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $10.00 $9.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $11.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Underperform $15.00 $13.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.00 $15.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $10.00 $7.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $19.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $9.00 $12.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $15.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $3.90 $3.90

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SolarEdge Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SolarEdge Technologies's Background

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SolarEdge Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -64.03% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -461.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -78.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -35.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

