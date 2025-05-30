17 Analysts Assess Duolingo: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $444.29, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. This current average has increased by 13.19% from the previous average price target of $392.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Duolingo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $600.00 $470.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $403.00 $340.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $515.00 $435.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $500.00 $400.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Overweight $500.00 $360.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $470.00 $410.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $465.00 $390.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $470.00 $405.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $375.00 $330.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $480.00 $400.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $460.00 $400.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $405.00 $425.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $400.00 $430.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $360.00 $410.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $410.00 $400.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Announces Market Outperform $400.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $340.00 $275.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Duolingo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Duolingo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Duolingo's Background

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

A Deep Dive into Duolingo's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Duolingo's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duolingo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duolingo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Duolingo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

