16 Analysts Have This To Say About Amplitude

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.56, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.28% from the previous average price target of $13.70.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Amplitude by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $17.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $16.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $10.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $17.00 $12.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $16.00 $12.50

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amplitude. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amplitude compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amplitude's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amplitude's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a Software company that provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and also it offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The company generates revenue primarily through selling subscriptions to the platform. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Amplitude's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amplitude showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.42% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -41.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amplitude's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplitude's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amplitude's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

