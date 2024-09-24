15 Analysts Assess Invitation Homes: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Invitation Homes and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.53, accompanied by a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.75% increase from the previous average price target of $37.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Invitation Homes's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $38.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $37.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $46.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $41.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $37.00 $38.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $37.00 $39.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Invitation Homes's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Invitation Homes's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of nearly 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Invitation Homes's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.84% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

