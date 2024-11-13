1414 Degrees Ltd Shares Insights Amid Market Uncertainties

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd has released a presentation providing general information about its activities, while cautioning investors not to rely on it for investment advice. The company acknowledges that forward-looking statements within the presentation are based on projections that involve risks and uncertainties.

