14 Ways Financial Advisors Can Keep in Touch With Clients

Maintaining strong relationships with clients is a cornerstone of success for financial advisors. Understanding how to keep in touch with clients effectively can enhance trust and foster long-term partnerships. For this, financial advisors have a variety of tools at their disposal, from automated emails and newsletters to market updates and personalized portfolio reviews. By leveraging available technology and maintaining open lines of communication, advisors can create a more personalized experience, ensuring that clients feel valued and informed.

1. Offer Personalized Check-Ins

One of the most effective ways to stay connected with clients is through personalized, scheduled check-ins. Whether conducted quarterly, semi-annually or annually, these meetings can be held in person or virtually.

During these sessions, advisors can review the client's portfolio performance, discuss life changes or adjust financial plans. To enhance personalization, it's helpful to reference specific client goals or life events, which demonstrates attention to detail and an understanding of their unique situation.

2. Send Periodic Market Updates

Clients appreciate staying informed about market trends, especially when those updates come directly from their financial advisor. Sending a brief, plain-language market update via email or a newsletter can keep clients informed without overwhelming them. These updates can focus on relevant market changes, regulatory updates or economic forecasts.

A consistent update schedule – monthly or bi-monthly – creates a reliable communication cadence that clients can count on.

3. Leverage Social Media

Social media platforms provide another way to keep in touch with clients in a professional but engaging manner. Advisors can use LinkedIn, Twitter or even Facebook to share insightful articles, thought leadership and company news. Posting relevant content not only reinforces the advisor's expertise but also allows clients to engage by liking, commenting or sharing posts. Over time, this keeps the advisor top of mind while subtly reinforcing the value they bring.

4. Host Webinars and Educational Events

Hosting webinars or educational seminars on financial topics can be another excellent way to engage clients. These events can cover a range of topics, from retirement planning to market outlooks. Webinars in particular allow for direct interaction, where clients can ask questions and receive real-time responses.

By offering these educational opportunities, advisors demonstrate a commitment to their clients’ financial knowledge and growth, further strengthening the advisor-client relationship.

5. Implement a Client Appreciation Program

A formal client appreciation program can go a long way in solidifying client relationships. This can be as simple as sending out birthday cards, holiday gifts or anniversary notes to celebrate key milestones. Taking time to recognize these moments – especially with a handwritten note or a small token of appreciation – can foster a deeper personal connection. Clients who feel valued are more likely to maintain a long-term relationship with their advisor.

6. Incorporate Client Surveys and Feedback

Another approach to maintaining communication is by soliciting client feedback. Periodic surveys can gauge client satisfaction and uncover areas where service could improve. These surveys don't need to be complex – a simple online form asking for feedback on recent interactions or areas of interest can suffice.

Further, taking action on feedback and then following up with clients to inform them of the changes demonstrates that their opinions are valued.

7. Use Automated Email Campaigns

Automated email campaigns provide an efficient method for staying in touch with clients without requiring constant manual outreach. By using email marketing platforms, advisors can schedule a series of pre-written emails to go out throughout the year.

These emails can cover topics like upcoming tax deadlines, tips for saving or portfolio performance reminders. With personalization features, these emails can still feel tailored to each individual client while saving the advisor valuable time.

8. Develop a Robust Newsletter

A monthly or quarterly newsletter is a more in-depth way to stay in touch with clients. Newsletters can cover a range of topics such as recentfinancial news upcoming events or client success stories. Advisors can use the newsletter to offer insights into economic trends, showcase new financial products or provide updates on firm performance. The key to a successful newsletter is delivering content that's both informative and relevant to clients' needs, without being too sales-focused.

9. Offer Financial Planning Tools and Resources

Providing clients with access to financial tools or resources further strengthens the advisory relationship. Advisors can share calculators, retirement planning worksheets or educational resources that help clients better understand their financial situation. This proactive approach keeps clients engaged with their finances, positioning the advisor as a resource for both guidance and learning.

10. Send Personalized Reports on Portfolio Performance

Clients appreciate detailed and easy-to-understand performance reports. Sending personalized portfolio performance reports, especially those that explain shifts in market conditions and what they mean for their investments, can reassure clients. These reports should highlight not only the numbers but also the context behind them, ensuring clients feel informed about the changes in their financial landscape.

11. Incorporate SMS and Mobile Notifications

Many clients prefer to receive quick updates via text or mobile notifications rather than over email. Advisors can use SMS services to send brief updates, reminders or links to more detailed reports or resources.

While these messages should be concise and professional, they offer a convenient way to stay in touch with clients who may not frequently check their email or prefer mobile communication.

12. Maintain a Client Portal for 24/7 Access

Providing clients with a secure online portal where they can access their account information, review documents and check portfolio performance at any time can significantly enhance client satisfaction. Advisors who offer this kind of digital access demonstrate transparency and offer convenience. It also reduces the need for frequent calls or emails, as clients can log in and review updates whenever they want.

13. Invite Clients to Participate in Special Events

Many clients enjoy participating in events that promote community engagement or charitable causes. Hosting or participating in charity runs, golf tournaments or fundraising events allows advisors to interact with clients in a more relaxed and social setting. These events strengthen the relationship on a personal level and create a shared sense of purpose beyond finances.

14. Schedule Annual Reviews

Finally, conducting annual reviews gives advisors an opportunity to revisit client goals and assess whether they're on track to meet them. These reviews should focus on the client's long-term objectives, financial changes and any adjustments that may need to be made. By taking the time to thoroughly review each client's situation, advisors demonstrate their commitment to helping them achieve financial success.

Bottom Line

Keeping in touch with clients is more than a business necessity – it's a way to build long-term relationships based on trust and mutual understanding. By combining technology, personalization and proactive outreach, financial advisors can maintain strong communication with their clients, helping ensure they remain engaged and satisfied. Regular touchpoints, whether through check-ins, market updates or personal gestures, reinforce the advisor’s role as a trusted partner in the client's financial journey.

Tips for Managing Your Client List

Organize your clients into segments based on service needs or complexity. This allows you to prioritize your time more effectively – high-touch clients may need more frequent, in-depth interactions, while lower-maintenance clients can be managed with periodic check-ins or automated updates.

