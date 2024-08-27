14 Analysts Assess Dollar Tree: What You Need To Know

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $140.71, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average represents a 8.75% decrease from the previous average price target of $154.21.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dollar Tree. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $160.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $148.00 $135.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $112.00 $143.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $170.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $137.00 $136.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $180.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $147.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $163.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $135.00 $152.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $143.00 $168.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $135.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $155.00 $160.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,500 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,900 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dollar Tree

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dollar Tree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.22% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar Tree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Tree's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Dollar Tree adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

