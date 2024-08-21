News & Insights

Personal Finance

13 Cities Where You’ll Spend the Majority of Your Income on Housing

August 21, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by J. Arky for GOBankingRates ->

In the real estate industry, there is a notion that when it comes to paying for housing expenses — which is a combination of rent, mortgage, taxes and insurance — no one should pay more than roughly 30% of their monthly earned income.

Living in the United States, though, can be a tricky balancing act between living expenses and earnings. As wages continue to stagger out while rent and home prices steadily have increased over the years.

Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Try This: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $50,000 or More

Different cities around America have different prices when it comes to housing, though some are much more expensive than others. In fact, according to a study by CardRates.com, 76% of Americans ages 18 to 43 spend more than 31% of their monthly income on housing.

The study also found that 53% of Americans spend more than half their income on housing, meaning much of their wages are accounted for before they even consider other necessities such as food and transportation. What’s more, 12% of Americans surveyed said they spend between 51% and 60% of their income on housing.

Here are 13 cities where you’ll spend the majority of your income on housing costs.

Also see the minimum income you need to buy a house across America in 2024.

High end townhouses line the streets on Mud Island, Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 51%
Washington DC, USA - August 4, 2014: Colonial Style Homes in American University Park neighborhood of Washington, D.

Washington, D.C.

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%
Pasadena and South Pasadena with San Gabriel Mountains in the background and Arroyo Parkway in the foreground.

Los Angeles

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

San Francisco

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

Learn More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

Austin, Texas

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York City

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%
Aerial view urban sprawl with colorful fall foliage near Dallas, Texas, USA.

Dallas

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indianapolis

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 54%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA dawn on the Schuylkill River at Boathouse Row.

Philadelphia

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 54%

Check Out: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

Columbus, Ohio

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 59%
Sunset in Sonoran Desert near Phoenix Arizona

Phoenix

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 61%
Detroit Woodward Ave.

Detroit

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 64%
Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Boston

  • Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 65%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cities Where You’ll Spend the Majority of Your Income on Housing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.