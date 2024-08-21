In the real estate industry, there is a notion that when it comes to paying for housing expenses — which is a combination of rent, mortgage, taxes and insurance — no one should pay more than roughly 30% of their monthly earned income.

Living in the United States, though, can be a tricky balancing act between living expenses and earnings. As wages continue to stagger out while rent and home prices steadily have increased over the years.

Different cities around America have different prices when it comes to housing, though some are much more expensive than others. In fact, according to a study by CardRates.com, 76% of Americans ages 18 to 43 spend more than 31% of their monthly income on housing.

The study also found that 53% of Americans spend more than half their income on housing, meaning much of their wages are accounted for before they even consider other necessities such as food and transportation. What’s more, 12% of Americans surveyed said they spend between 51% and 60% of their income on housing.

Here are 13 cities where you’ll spend the majority of your income on housing costs.

Memphis, Tennessee

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 51%

Washington, D.C.

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

Los Angeles

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

San Francisco

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

Austin, Texas

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

New York City

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

Dallas

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 52%

Indianapolis

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 54%

Philadelphia

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 54%

Columbus, Ohio

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 59%

Phoenix

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 61%

Detroit

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 64%

Boston

Mean percentage of monthly income spent on housing costs: 65%

