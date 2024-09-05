13 Analysts Have This To Say About Elevance Health

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $600.08, along with a high estimate of $643.00 and a low estimate of $530.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.3%.

A clear picture of Elevance Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $593.00 $600.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $589.00 $624.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $611.00 $621.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $585.00 $575.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $530.00 $646.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $620.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $643.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Breaking Down Elevance Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Elevance Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

