13 Analysts Assess Generac Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $166.77, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $148.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $148.58, the current average has increased by 12.24%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Generac Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $148.00 $129.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $200.00 $177.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $139.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $163.00 $142.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $160.00 $135.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $147.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $149.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $177.00 $150.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $160.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Announces Neutral $149.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

A Deep Dive into Generac Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Generac Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

