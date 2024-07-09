12 Top Items To Buy at Costco With a $100 Grocery Budget

Ahh, Costco. The big box store where you can stock up on savings – or spend an entire paycheck in one visit. While the store has deals and steals, it’s important to go with a mind towards savings (and a shopping list!) if you want to shop on a budget.

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts and consulted the internet to find the absolute best deals when it comes to buying groceries at Costco.

Here are things you can buy at Costco to make the most of your $100.

Rotisserie Chicken

Price: $4.99

This chicken is the quintessential Costco deal. Bhavin Swadas, a savings and shopping expert at Roar The Deal, said: “Not only is it cheap, but it really can be used in many meals throughout this week–on salads or in sandwiches.”

You can use it in lots of different meals, which makes it perfect if you’re trying to save money.

Organic Spinach

Price: $7.45 (price might vary)

Swadas suggests buying the big bag of organic spinach and using it all week long. You can use it in smoothies, salads, and other meals. He adds that it lasts a while in the fridge, so you don’t have to go shopping as often.

Fresh Berries Variety Pack

Price: $14.99 (price might vary)

Swadas loves Costco for their fresh berries selection. He suggests using berries “in smoothies, salads and snacks.” The pack usually has strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Buying a big pack at Costco is often cheaper than getting small packs at other stores – so stock up on this superfood and chow down all year round.

Kirkland Signature Nuts

Price: $8.99 to $15.99

Swadas buys these because they’re healthy and you can use them in lots of ways. He says, “I also get a bulk pack of Kirkland Signature nuts since they are a really good protein source and can be used quite uniquely for many things.” You can eat them as snacks or add them to other foods.

Quinoa or Rice

Price: Variable

These are good to keep in your kitchen. Swadas says they can “become the stalwart foundation of many meals.” You can use them in all kinds of dishes – from stirfries to salads. Buying a big bag at Costco is usually cheaper than getting small bags elsewhere, so it’s a great place to stock up.

Organic Beans (Canned)

Price: Variable

Swadas thinks these are great for making cheap, healthy meals. Beans have protein and fiber, which are both excellent for you. Costco’s big packs of organic beans are a great deal and not one to be overlooked if you’re grocery shopping on a budget.

Eggs

Price: $11.89 for 5 dozen

Lots of people on Reddit say Costco eggs are a good buy. You can use eggs for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Buying a big pack at Costco is usually cheaper than getting small packs at other stores.

Milk

Price: $9.32 for two gallons

Milk at Costco is often cheaper than at other stores – dramatically so. If your family drinks a lot of milk, buying it at Costco can save you money. (Also, Costco has good deals on milk alternatives such as soy, almond, and oat!)

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter

Price: $12.99 for two 28-ounce jars

This peanut butter is cheap and lasts a long time. You can use it on sandwiches, in smoothies, for baking, or as a snack with fruit or veggies.

Frozen Vegetables

Price: Variable

Frozen veggies are handy and still good for you. Buying a big bag at Costco means you always have vegetables ready to use, and you don’t have to worry about them going bad.

Bread

Price: Variable

Some people like buying bread at Costco. If you have room in your freezer, you can buy extra and freeze it. This saves money and means fewer trips to the store.

Toilet Paper

Price: $23.49 for 30 rolls

While it’s not food, lots of people say Costco toilet paper is a good deal. Buying a big pack saves money over time compared to small packs at other stores.

These items can help you get the most out of your $100 at Costco. You’ll get a mix of foods that can make lots of different meals throughout the week.

