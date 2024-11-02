12 Cities Where $1 Million Homes Will Be the Norm by 2030

In some real estate markets, $1 million and even $2 million homes are already the norm. San Jose, California, recently became the first market where the median single-family home price surpassed $2 million, and San Francisco is projected to be the next city to reach this landmark.

You might expect these mile-high prices from California cities, but there are other places throughout the United States where the cost of the median single-family home is projected to reach seven figures in the not-so-distant future.

To find the cities where the typical single-family home is projected to cost $1 million by 2030, Zoocasa analyzed the annual average increase in median single-family home prices from 2014 to 2024 across 40 metropolitan areas and used this growth rate to predict when median home prices will surpass the $1 million mark.

Here’s a look at the cities where $1 million homes will be the norm by 2030.

Boulder, Colorado

Median home price (2024): $888,300

$888,300 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2026

2026 Median home price (2026): $1,024,633

Naples, Florida

Median home price (2024): $867,000

$867,000 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2026

2026 Median home price (2026): $1,039,554

Seattle

Median home price (2024): $829,600

$829,600 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2027

2027 Median home price (2027): $1,071,402

Los Angeles

Median home price (2024): $854,800

$854,800 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2027

2027 Median home price (2027): $1,067,854

Boston

Median home price (2024): $848,938

$848,938 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2027

2027 Median home price (2027): $1,039,985

Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

Median home price (2024): $775,900

$775,900 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2028

2028 Median home price (2028): $1,071,329

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median home price (2024): $792,800

$792,800 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2028

2028 Median home price (2028): $1,016,085

Reno, Nevada

Median home price (2024): $620,400

$620,400 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2029

2029 Median home price (2029): $1,008,275

Miami

Median home price (2024): $646,000

$646,000 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2029

2029 Median home price (2029): $1,007,704

Denver

Median home price (2024): $669,900

$669,900 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2030

2030 Median home price (2030): $1,080,890

Nassau County, New York

Median home price (2024): $729,000

$729,000 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2030

2030 Median home price (2030): $1,016,663

Riverside, California

Median home price (2024): $600,000

$600,000 Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2030

2030 Median home price (2030): $1,006,260

Editor’s note: Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Oct. 10, 2024.

