12 Cities Where $1 Million Homes Will Be the Norm by 2030

November 02, 2024 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

In some real estate markets, $1 million and even $2 million homes are already the norm. San Jose, California, recently became the first market where the median single-family home price surpassed $2 million, and San Francisco is projected to be the next city to reach this landmark.

You might expect these mile-high prices from California cities, but there are other places throughout the United States where the cost of the median single-family home is projected to reach seven figures in the not-so-distant future.

To find the cities where the typical single-family home is projected to cost $1 million by 2030, Zoocasa analyzed the annual average increase in median single-family home prices from 2014 to 2024 across 40 metropolitan areas and used this growth rate to predict when median home prices will surpass the $1 million mark.

Here’s a look at the cities where $1 million homes will be the norm by 2030.

Boulder Reservoir stock photo

Boulder, Colorado

  • Median home price (2024): $888,300
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2026
  • Median home price (2026): $1,024,633

Naples, USA - April 30, 2018: Bayfront condos, condominiums colorful, multicolored, multi-colored buildings with fountain, water, palm trees, blue sky in residential community.

Naples, Florida

  • Median home price (2024): $867,000
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2026
  • Median home price (2026): $1,039,554

downtown Seattle, Pier 66.

Seattle

  • Median home price (2024): $829,600
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2027
  • Median home price (2027): $1,071,402
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

Los Angeles

  • Median home price (2024): $854,800
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2027
  • Median home price (2027): $1,067,854
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

Boston

  • Median home price (2024): $848,938
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2027
  • Median home price (2027): $1,039,985

Drone shot of Cape Cod Bay at sunset on a sunny day in Fall, close to the town of Barnstable, Massachusetts

Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

  • Median home price (2024): $775,900
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2028
  • Median home price (2028): $1,071,329
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • Median home price (2024): $792,800
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2028
  • Median home price (2028): $1,016,085
Reno, Nevada skyline at dawn with colorful lights

Reno, Nevada

  • Median home price (2024): $620,400
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2029
  • Median home price (2029): $1,008,275

Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

Miami

  • Median home price (2024): $646,000
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2029
  • Median home price (2029): $1,007,704
Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

Denver

  • Median home price (2024): $669,900
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2030
  • Median home price (2030): $1,080,890
Small illuminated town on sea channel bank with boats and yachts on piers against cloudy sky, twilight in Nassau County, New York.

Nassau County, New York

  • Median home price (2024): $729,000
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2030
  • Median home price (2030): $1,016,663
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

Riverside, California

  • Median home price (2024): $600,000
  • Year the median home price will reach $1M: 2030
  • Median home price (2030): $1,006,260

Editor’s note: Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Oct. 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Cities Where $1 Million Homes Will Be the Norm by 2030

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

