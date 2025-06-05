12 Analysts Have This To Say About Liberty Energy

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Liberty Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Experiencing a 13.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.75.

A clear picture of Liberty Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.50 $16.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $21.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $20.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $24.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Liberty Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Liberty Energy: A Closer Look

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Key Indicators: Liberty Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Liberty Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.91% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

