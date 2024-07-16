12 Analysts Assess 10x Genomics: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 3 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for 10x Genomics, revealing an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 33.02% lower than the prior average price target of $49.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 10x Genomics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $53.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $55.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $16.00 $26.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $36.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Hold $24.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $30.00 $52.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $36.00 $45.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $26.00 $30.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $32.00 $57.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $53.00 $63.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00

All You Need to Know About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products, and Informatics Software among others. The majority of its revenue is generated from consumables.

10x Genomics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.52%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

