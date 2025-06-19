Markets
YI

111 Q1 Loss Widens, Net Revenues Flat

June 19, 2025 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 111, Inc. (YI), a Chinese digital healthcare platform, reported Thursday wider net loss in its first quarter due to higher expenses, amid nearly flat net revenues.

In the quarter, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB17.65 million or $2.43 million, compared to RMB13.78 million loss in the same quarter of last year.

Loss per ADS was RMB2.00 or $0.20, compared to loss of RMB1.60 per ADS a year earlier.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB13.5 million or $1.9 million, compared to RMB8.6 million a year ago.

Income from operations was RMB0.1 million or $0.02 million, compared to RMB3.7 million last year. Adjusted income from operations was RMB4.3 million or $0.6 million, compared to RMB8.9 million a year ago.

Total operating expenses in the quarter grew 4.8 percent from last year to RMB195.0 million or $26.9 million.

Net revenues were RMB3.529 billion or $486.35 million, representing an increase of 0.02% from RMB3.528 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Junling Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 111, said, "Looking ahead, our strategy remains centered on leveraging technology to empower the healthcare value chain. We will continue to invest strategically in AI and digital solutions to enhance our supply chain, deepen customer engagement, and pioneer a seamless, one-stop shopping experience for our partners."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

YI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.