111, Inc. Announces Board Changes Amid Growth Plans

November 04, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

111 (YI) has released an update.

111, Inc. has announced a change in its board of directors with Dr. Leon Lian Yong Chen stepping down and Mr. Yang “Luke” Chen stepping in as the new director. Mr. Chen’s financial expertise is expected to bolster the company’s strategic initiatives as it continues to reshape the healthcare industry in China. This change could impact investors as it reflects the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

