111, Inc. Announces Board Changes Amid Growth Plans

111 (YI) has released an update.

111, Inc. has announced a change in its board of directors with Dr. Leon Lian Yong Chen stepping down and Mr. Yang “Luke” Chen stepping in as the new director. Mr. Chen’s financial expertise is expected to bolster the company’s strategic initiatives as it continues to reshape the healthcare industry in China. This change could impact investors as it reflects the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

For further insights into YI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.