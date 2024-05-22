11 Analysts Have This To Say About Couchbase

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Couchbase, revealing an average target of $33.73, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 24.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Couchbase among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Dietz UBS Announces Neutral $31.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $30.00 $20.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $35.00 $27.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $33.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $36.00 $25.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $28.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $29.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $26.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Couchbase. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Couchbase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Couchbase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Couchbase's market position.

Delving into Couchbase's Background

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Couchbase's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Couchbase showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.34% as of 31 January, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Couchbase's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Couchbase's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Couchbase's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Couchbase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

