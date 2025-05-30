11 Analysts Have This To Say About SolarEdge Technologies

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.39, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Highlighting a 14.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.48.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $6.90 $6.90 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $6.90 $3.90 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $19.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $16.50 $14.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $5.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $9.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $17.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

A Deep Dive into SolarEdge Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -44.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, SolarEdge Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

