11 Analysts Have This To Say About Schlumberger

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.73, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. A decline of 5.8% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Schlumberger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $58.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $53.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $58.00 $59.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Schlumberger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Schlumberger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Schlumberger compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Schlumberger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Schlumberger's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Schlumberger's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Schlumberger analyst ratings.

About Schlumberger

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Schlumberger: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Schlumberger's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schlumberger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Schlumberger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SLB

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SLB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.