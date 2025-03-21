11 Analysts Have This To Say About AtriCure

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AtriCure, presenting an average target of $52.09, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.26% increase from the previous average price target of $46.82.

A clear picture of AtriCure's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $45.00 $36.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $36.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $66.00 $61.00 Lilia-Celine Lozada JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $40.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $51.00 $40.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AtriCure. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AtriCure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AtriCure's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AtriCure's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About AtriCure

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management and sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States. Cardiac ablation and left atrial appendage management (LAAM) products are used by physicians during open-heart and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Pain management solutions are used by physicians to freeze nerves during cardiothoracic or thoracic surgical procedures.

AtriCure: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AtriCure's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.64% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AtriCure's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AtriCure's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

