10 US Cities Poised To Become Million-Dollar Markets in 10 Years

The cost of housing in the U.S. has been on the rise. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national index, home prices in the U.S. rose by 5.5% in 2023. Some cities saw more significant price hikes than others; for example, in San Diego, the average home value is now $1,003,863 — up 5.7% year-over-year.

Rising home prices are bad news for buyers in the short term, but great news for them in the long run if they intend to sell 10 years down the road. Sellers and real estate investors can also benefit from home values shooting up.

Which cities will see the biggest housing price hikes over the next five or 10 years?

Realtor.com recently released its list of 10 cities that are poised to become million-dollar housing markets in the next decade. You may be shocked by some. For example, Stockton, a currently more affordable city in California, will likely see home prices skyrocket.

Boston

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 26.2%

26.2% 2023 median sale price : $622,902

: $622,902 2028 price projection: $786,000

$786,000 2033 price projection: $991,804

Colorado Springs, Colorado

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 49.8%

49.8% 2023 median sale price : $501,245

: $501,245 2028 price projection: $680,980

$680,980 2033 price projection: $1,019,929

Portland, Oregon

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 44.9%

44.9% 2023 median sale price : $501,245

: $501,245 2028 price projection: $726,105

$726,105 2033 price projection: $1,051,838

Salt Lake City

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 46.9%

46.9% 2023 median sale price : $493,414

: $493,414 2028 price projection: $724,614

$724,614 2033 price projection: $1,064,147

Sacramento, California

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 40.7%

40.7% 2023 median sale price : $557,522

: $557,522 2028 price projection: $784,301

$784,301 2033 price projection: $1,103,325

Honolulu

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 29.4%

29.4% 2023 median sale price : $683,086

: $683,086 2028 price projection: $883,931

$883,931 2033 price projection: $1,143,830

Boise City, Idaho

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 58.2%

58.2% 2023 median sale price : $464,578

: $464,578 2028 price projection: $735,026

$735,026 2033 price projection: $1,162,910

Denver

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 53.8%

53.8% 2023 median sale price : $547,966

: $547,966 2028 price projection: $842,932

$842,932 2033 price projection: $1,162,910

Stockton, California

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 58.0%

58.0% 2023 median sale price : $579,292

: $579,292 2028 price projection: $915,467

$915,467 2033 price projection: $1,296,676

Seattle

2014-2019 5-year price growth: 46.3%

46.3% 2023 median sale price : $694,351

: $694,351 2028 price projection: $1,015,739

$1,015,739 2033 price projection: $1,485,885

