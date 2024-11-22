News & Insights

10 US Cities Poised To Become Million-Dollar Markets in 10 Years

November 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

The cost of housing in the U.S. has been on the rise. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national index, home prices in the U.S. rose by 5.5% in 2023. Some cities saw more significant price hikes than others; for example, in San Diego, the average home value is now $1,003,863 — up 5.7% year-over-year. 

Rising home prices are bad news for buyers in the short term, but great news for them in the long run if they intend to sell 10 years down the road. Sellers and real estate investors can also benefit from home values shooting up. 

Which cities will see the biggest housing price hikes over the next five or 10 years? 

Realtor.com recently released its list of 10 cities that are poised to become million-dollar housing markets in the next decade. You may be shocked by some. For example, Stockton, a currently more affordable city in California, will likely see home prices skyrocket

Boston 

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 26.2%
  • 2023 median sale price: $622,902
  • 2028 price projection: $786,000
  • 2033 price projection: $991,804

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 49.8%
  • 2023 median sale price: $501,245
  • 2028 price projection: $680,980
  • 2033 price projection: $1,019,929

Portland, Oregon 

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 44.9%
  • 2023 median sale price: $501,245
  • 2028 price projection: $726,105
  • 2033 price projection: $1,051,838

Salt Lake City

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 46.9%
  • 2023 median sale price: $493,414
  • 2028 price projection: $724,614  
  • 2033 price projection: $1,064,147 

Sacramento, California

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 40.7%
  • 2023 median sale price: $557,522
  • 2028 price projection: $784,301 
  • 2033 price projection: $1,103,325

Honolulu

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 29.4%
  • 2023 median sale price: $683,086  
  • 2028 price projection: $883,931  
  • 2033 price projection: $1,143,830

Boise City, Idaho

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 58.2%
  • 2023 median sale price: $464,578
  • 2028 price projection: $735,026
  • 2033 price projection: $1,162,910

Denver

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 53.8%
  • 2023 median sale price: $547,966
  • 2028 price projection: $842,932
  • 2033 price projection: $1,162,910

Stockton, California

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 58.0%
  • 2023 median sale price: $579,292
  • 2028 price projection: $915,467
  • 2033 price projection: $1,296,676

Seattle 

  • 2014-2019 5-year price growth: 46.3%
  • 2023 median sale price: $694,351
  • 2028 price projection: $1,015,739
  • 2033 price projection: $1,485,885

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Cities Poised To Become Million-Dollar Markets in 10 Years

