The U.S. housing market has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride since the onset of the pandemic. Demand for homes has skyrocketed, which has resulted in elevated home prices and higher-than-normal mortgage interest rates.

You might be thinking that buying a home in this market is simply out of the question. However, you might be surprised that there are still some undervalued U.S. housing markets in 2024.

Insider Monkey describes an underpriced housing market as one where the median list price tends to be lower than the typical home value.

If you want to snag a deal, there are 10 U.S. housing markets where you can still purchase a home before year’s end.

In ascending order, here are 10 undervalued housing markets to buy property before the end of 2024, according to Insider Money’s analysis of Zillow’s February 2024 Housing Market Report data. Each city includes the average home value, median list price, and the difference between the average home value and median list price:

10. Van Wert, OH

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $160,108

$160,108 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $134,967

$134,967 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $25,141

9. Detroit

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $240,536

$240,536 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $211,633

$211,633 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $28,903

8. Cape Coral, FL

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $396,012

$396,012 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $364,633

$364,633 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $31,379

7. Rochester, NY

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $233,753

$233,753 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $189,233

$189,233 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $44,520

6. Boone, NC

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $477,496

$477,496 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $421,000

$421,000 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $56,496

5. Santa Cruz, CA

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $1,148,405

$1,148,405 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $1,065,167

$1,065,167 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $83,238

4. Okeechobee, FL

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $264,907

$264,907 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $178,800

$178,800 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $86,107

3. Clewiston, FL

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $274,997

$274,997 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $181,033

$181,033 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $93,964

2. San Francisco

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $1,132,271

$1,132,271 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $951,667

$951,667 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $180,604

1. San Jose, CA

Average Home Value (as of February 2024): $1,554,128

$1,554,128 Median List Price (as of February 2024): $1,315,463

$1,315,463 Difference between Average Home Value and Median List Price: $238,665

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Undervalued Housing Markets To Buy Property Before the End of 2024

