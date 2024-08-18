10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon If Trump Becomes President

The presidential elections are a few months away, and depending on the winner, there could be significant impact on the stock market. If the former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump were to win, experts said that some stocks could explode, even becoming the next Apple or Amazon — two stocks are part of the so-called Magnificent Seven (which also include Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla) and have helped buoy the markets lately.

Should Trump win, his political positions and policies could make these stocks part of that Magnificent collection.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy has positioned itself as a major institutional player in the Bitcoin space, with CEO Michael Saylor, being one of the most prominent advocates for Bitcoin as digital gold, according to Edward Corona, trader and publisher at The Options Oracle Newsletter.

“Given Trump’s apparent support for bitcoin and cryptocurrency, as well as his close alliance with Elon Musk, who has long been a vocal advocate for crypto, there are a few stocks that stand out as potential big winners under a Trump presidency, with potentially favorable policies towards cryptocurrency,” Corona said.

Tesla

According to Corona, Tesla’s significant bitcoin holdings, combined with Musk’s influence in the crypto space, make it a stock to watch.

“If Trump’s policies were to favor the crypto industry, Tesla could benefit not only from its core business but also from the appreciation of its bitcoin assets,” he said. “Musk’s continued support for cryptocurrency, especially with Trump in his corner, could further solidify Tesla’s position in this space.”

Coinbase

As the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase is well-positioned to capitalize on any pro-crypto policies that may emerge from a Trump administration, per Corona.

“Increased regulatory clarity and support for the industry could drive more users and trading volume to Coinbase, potentially making it one of the standout stocks in a Trump-led economy,” he added.

Uber

Uber is “definitely a stock to watch,” said Joe Camberato, CEO, National Business Capital.

“If Trump were to get re-elected, I believe he might loosen regulations, which could make it easier for companies like Uber and PayPal to operate and grow,” he said.

Camberato argued that he is always on the lookout for companies that have the potential to become as integrated in daily lives, such as Apple and Amazon, and noted that Uber is one of those companies.

“Whether you’re ordering a ride or food, Uber fundamentally changed how we go about our day-to-day activities,” he said. “There aren’t many companies that have had this kind of impact and have lower market caps compared to the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech giants.”

Palantir

Nick Scibilia, founder, CEO, Orbit, said that the Palantir stock is the one that could be the next Apple if Trump wins the election.

“The AI tech company has deep ties to U.S. Defense through government contracts for AI research and development, uniquely positioning itself to benefit from Trump’s defense policies,” he said. “Given their technology and growing influence in both government and private sectors, Palantir could very well be the standout stock to watch if Trump returns to office.”

Chevron

Considering the possibility of Trump winning another term, it’s quite likely that energy giants such as Chevron and ExxonMobil will prosper, said Scibilia.

“Trump’s administration has historically favored the fossil fuel industry, advocating for reduced regulations and encouraging drilling activities, which would likely continue,” he added.

ExxonMobil

David Materazzi, CEO, Galileo FX, said that a Trump victory would be a catalyst for several stocks to explode, one of them being Exxon.

“Forget the green hype,” said Materazzi. “Trump’s energy doctrine is all about unleashing the power of fossil fuels, and ExxonMobil is poised to cash in. With regulations tossed aside, XOM is ready to tap into a gusher of profits.”

Johnson & Johnson

Materazzi said that in Trump’s world, Johnson & Johnson isn’t just a player, “it’s the enforcer in healthcare.”

“Faster drug approvals and slashed red tape mean JNJ will bulldoze its way to the top, leaving competitors in the dust,” he added.

Oracle Corporation

With Trump on the offensive against big tech, Oracle is positioned to emerge as the ultimate tech stronghold, according to Materazzi.

“America First policies will fortify ORCL’s position, transforming it into an unassailable force in the industry,” he added.

Caterpillar

Materazzi also argued that Trump’s infrastructure ambitions are “a goldmine” for Caterpillar.

“In the construction boom that’s coming, CAT’s heavy machinery will be the backbone of America’s rebuild, crushing the competition under its treads,” he said.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon If Trump Becomes President

