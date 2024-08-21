10 States That Would Benefit Most From JD Vance’s Proposal for Families

In a move that surprised many political experts, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance recently voiced support for more than doubling the federal child tax credit. Vance shared his view during an Aug. 11 appearance on “Face the Nation,” saying that he would “love to see a child tax credit that’s $5,000 per child,” CBS MoneyWatch reported. That figure is two-and-a-half times higher than the current credit of $2,000.

One reason Vance’s comment was surprising is that it represents a major shift from the rest of the GOP. As MoneyWatch noted, the comment came less than two weeks after Republican senators helped shoot down a bill that would have provided a “modest expansion” of the CTC.

The bill failed to get the two-thirds majority it needed to pass, receiving 48 votes in favor and 44 against, according to the U.S. Senate website. Vance, the junior senator from Ohio, did not vote on it. His decision to skip the vote did not sit well with supporters of the bill.

Despite the blowback, there’s little doubt that Vance’s idea has broad support among children’s advocates, who say the current $2,000 credit is not enough to help middle-class and poor households raise families.

Below are 10 states that stand to benefit the most from Vance’s child tax credit proposal. None currently offers a statewide child tax credit. According to 2021 U.S. Census data cited by USA Facts, all rank among the 11 states with the highest child poverty rates in the nation. Many also rank among the states with the highest overall poverty rates.

Mississippi

Child poverty rate : 27.7%

: 27.7% Real median income: $48,610 per year

Louisiana

Child poverty rate : 26.9%

: 26.9% Real median income: $58,330

New Mexico

Child poverty rate : 23.9%

: 23.9% Real median income: $56,420

Arkansas

Child poverty rate : 22.4%

: 22.4% Real median income: $53,980

Alabama

Child poverty rate : 22.2%

: 22.2% Real median income: $59,910

Kentucky

Child poverty rate : 22.1%

: 22.1% Real median income: $55,880

West Virginia

Child poverty rate : 20.7%

: 20.7% Real median income: $52,460

Georgia

Child poverty rate : 20.2%

: 20.2% Real median income: $67,730

South Carolina

Child poverty rate : 20.1%

: 20.1% Real median income: $61,770

Texas

Child poverty rate : 19.6%

: 19.6% Real median income: $74,640

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. For more coverage on this topic, please check out 6 States That Would Benefit the Least From JD Vance’s Proposal For Families.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Would Benefit Most From JD Vance’s Proposal for Families

