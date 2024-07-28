10 Southern Cities Where Your Social Security Goes the Furthest

When Social Security was established as part of the New Deal, it was never intended to be the sole source of retirement income. It was designed simply as a safety net to supplement pensions and personal savings. But the reality is that many seniors depend heavily on these benefits. This means it can be especially important to find a city where your benefits will cover more of your expenses.

The average Social Security benefit for one person is about $1,867 per month, though this can vary based on your retirement age and when you choose to start receiving benefits. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study of Southern cities to determine the top 10 cities where your $1,867 will stretch the furthest.

Real Estate: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Up Next: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

The cities on this list are the South’s most budget-friendly locales for retirees. These are smaller cities and towns, away from major metropolitan areas, where the cost of living tends to be lower. Your Social Security benefits can provide a secure retirement here, without you needing to have substantial additional savings.

Unfortunately, despite their affordability, none of the cities listed here will allow you to cover all of your expenses with your Social Security check alone. You will still need to have some savings or another source of retirement income to fully cover your living expenses. But the 10 cities below will allow you to have more of your housing, food, transportation and other basic needs paid for, allowing you to have a more comfortable and worry-free retirement.

Prichard, Alabama

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $283

$283 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,889

$1,889 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $26,063

$26,063 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $304

$304 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,649

See More: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Buy Now: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping: 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices

Yazoo City, Mississippi

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $388

$388 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,781

$1,781 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $26,029

$26,029 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $301

$301 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,615

Find Out: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

Selma, Alabama

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $362

$362 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,805

$1,805 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $26,006

$26,006 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $299

$299 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,592

Greenwood, Mississippi

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $462

$462 Average Monthly Expenses: $25,841

$25,841 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $70,073

$70,073 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $286

$286 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,427

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $490

$490 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,654

$1,654 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $25,725

$25,725 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $276

$276 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,311

Greenville, Mississippi

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $437

$437 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,705

$1,705 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $25,705

$25,705 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $274

$274 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,291

Plan Ahead: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Jackson, Mississippi

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $378

$378 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,758

$1,758 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $25,633

$25,633 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $268

$268 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $3,220

Blitheville, Arkansas

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $456

$456 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,596

$1,596 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $24,625

$24,625 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $184

$184 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $2,211

Forrest City, Arkansas

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $382

$382 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,603

$1,603 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $23,825

$23,825 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $118

$118 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $1,411

Clarksdale, Mississippi

Average Monthly Mortgage Payment: $279

$279 Average Monthly Expenses: $1,678

$1,678 Annual Cost-of-Living Total: $23,484

$23,484 Monthly Cost of Living With Social Security: $89

$89 Annual Cost of Living With Social Security: $1,070

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in the Southern United States to find the places where your Social Security benefits go the furthest. First GOBankingRates found the cities in the Southern United States along with their total population, total households and population aged 65 and over, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city multiple factors were included such as: the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, the average single-family house value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and the average single-person income from Social Security benefits a sourced from the Social Security Administration. The cost-of-living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for residents aged 65 and over. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage cost and the average expenditure cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The cities are sorted to show the cheapest cities first, showcasing the places in the Southern United States where your Social Security goes the furthest. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 19, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Southern Cities Where Your Social Security Goes the Furthest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.