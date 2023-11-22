10 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Target

There’s a reason why Target has a cult-like following. More than just another big-box chain, the retailer is known for churning out beautifully boujie items at seriously affordable prices.

Whether you want to make your home look like a million bucks or find elegant gifts, there’s no shortage of available items at shockingly low prices. Here’s a look at 10 expensive-looking pieces you can find in stores right now that won’t break your budget.

Malinda Arched Free Standing Body Mirror

Price: $219.99

“A floor mirror can be a great functional decor piece for your living space, but they can be quite pricey,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Urban Outfitters sells the Tabitha Arc Mirror for $599.”

Clearly, there’s a lot of money to be saved by opting for the Target version.

“This mirror has the same arch design as the Urban Outfitters version and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Target’s website,” she said. “Target’s option is a great expensive-looking dupe.”

Square Faux Fur Channeled Decorative Throw Pillow

Price: $25

“Throw pillows are a great way to jazz up your couch or bedroom space,” Landau said. “Target offers the Square Faux Fur Channeled Decorative Throw Pillow in four different colors for $25 each.”

She said Anthropologie offers a similar product with the same textured style, but it will cost you.

“At Anthropologie, the Puffer Faux Fur Pillows sell for $68 each,” she said. “Target offers a wider color variety and boasts a five out of five-star rating.”

Libbey Acaciawood Footed Round Wood Server Cake Stand with Glass Dome

Price: $64.99

“Having a nice dessert display is key for any holiday host — and luckily, Target can help you out,” Landau said. “A similar item from Crate & Barrel will cost you around $80.”

This proves you can be the host with the most, without actually spending the most.

Threshold Marble Serving Tray with Handles

Price: $20

Literally anything you put on this chic Threshold Marble Serving Tray With Handles will look amazing. Black marble, in a textural finish, this 14-inch-by-six-inch rectangle tray is flanked with elegant — and convenient — gold handles.

The perfect addition to your existing serveware, prepare to get plenty of compliments on it.

Opalhouse Monogrammed Journal

Price: $5

Monogramming makes everything look pricey. However, this Opalhouse Monogrammed Journal is anything but. Featuring lined paper on its 192 pages, this college-ruled journal is the perfect gift. It even has an elastic closure to keep it secure when not in use, and it comes with a stylish bookmark.

Himalayan Glow Salt Table Lamp

Price: $25

A beautiful conversation piece, the Himalayan Glow Salt Table Lamp will illuminate any room in a warm glow. It might look like a luxury piece straight from a museum, but it’s actual price can be your little secret.

Featuring a 100% Natural Neem Wooden base, this ETL-approved lamp is bug and termite-resistant. It’s also naturally antibacterial, serving as yet another reason to love it.

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Faux Fur Plush Reverse Throw Blanket

Price: $40

Few things are more expensive-looking than faux fur. Therefore, it’s inevitable that the Faux-Fur Plush Reverse Throw Blanket from Threshold designed with Studio McGee will add a sense of luxury to your space.

Available in cream and tan, this blanket features a solid-color faux-fur pattern on one side, that reverses to a plush low-pile surface on the other. It’s also machine washable, allowing for easy and affordable care.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Fiesta Animals Peel and Stick Cream Wallpaper

Price: $34

Make any room in your home look professionally designed with this peel and stick wallpaper from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow. This fun and lively print features a mix of woodland animals, florals and foliage on an elegant cream background.

One roll covers 27.5-square feet, which can be used to cover walls or furniture. When you’re ready to move on to a new look, it can be easily removed without damaging the surface beneath or leaving a residue behind.

Threshold Amber Glass Whiskey and Oak Woodwick Lidded Jar Candle

Price: $26

Carefully crafted to send you on a sensory journey, this Whiskey and Oak Wooden Amber Glass Candle with Wood Lip from Threshold looks as amazing as it smells. Made from soy wax, it contains sweet, earthy and woody notes of whiskey and oak, setting the tone for a cozy night in.

It has approximately 48 hours of burn time, making it an amazing steal. This is an ideal gift, whether you give it to someone else or yourself.

Opalhouse Herringbone Picture Frame

Price: $6

Featuring a white and champagne gold finish, this Opalhouse Herringbone Picture Frame is stunning. Equipped to hold one 4-inch-by-six-inch image, it has a bi-direction easel, meaning it can hold a horizontal or vertical image.

Notably versatile, it has an easel for tabletop presentation, as well as a triable hanger for wall display. You’ll know it only cost $6, but no one else would ever suspect it.

