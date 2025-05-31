Since even American-made cars contain foreign-made parts, all vehicle prices are expected to be impacted by the tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump. A new analysis conducted by Jerry found that auto tariffs could add an average estimated 13.7% — or $5,009 — to the price of nonluxury vehicles.

However, some brands could be more impacted than others — and it’s not necessarily foreign cars that might see the largest price increases.

“Rather than favoring domestic brands, the new tariff policy favors localizers,” the Jerry report states. “This means the Toyota Corolla gets roughly the same treatment as domestic brands, because it is primarily assembled in the U.S. Even so, imported components leave a residual charge on every vehicle, driving prices up for consumers.”

According to Jerry, these car brands could be impacted by tariffs the least.

1. Ram

Average tariff rate: 0%

2. Tesla

Average tariff rate: 0%

3. Jeep

Average tariff rate: 1%

4. Chrysler

Average tariff rate: 3%

5. GMC

Average tariff rate: 5%

6. Ford

Average tariff rate: 6%

7. Honda

Average tariff rate: 7%

8. Volkswagen

Average tariff rate: 10%

9. Dodge

Average tariff rate: 11%

10. Nissan

Average tariff rate: 12%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Car Brands That Should Be Affected the Least by Trump’s Tariffs

