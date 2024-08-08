10 Biggest Cannabis Stocks in the US and Canada in 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, the cannabis sector encountered a familiar set of challenges that have persisted for the past two years, with a lack of reform in both the US and Canada proving to be a significant roadblock to growth in the market.

There was some movement in the US as the Biden administration continued making progress on its goal of rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which would provide some support to the American sector. The official recommendation was put forward in late April, and the comment period ended in late July.

Companies in the sector continue to move forward and develop their offerings, and with potential catalysts ahead some investors are interested in getting involved. Looking at the key players is often a good place to get started.

This list of the biggest publicly traded cannabis companies was put together based on the top-weighted cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of July 21, 2024. Share price information for the companies was accurate as of that time.

​US operators

Cannabis is federally illegal in the US, but state market openings have allowed some operators to thrive. Typically these firms set up vertically integrated businesses with a focus on branded products, retail networks and licenses.

While these companies have adapted to regulatory challenges, they have much to gain from country-level reform in the US, and are eager to see more welcoming federal laws that will allow their businesses to develop further.

US-focused cannabis fund

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) provides exposure to public companies exclusively operating within the US cannabis industry. By investing in companies that are working in states with clear guidelines, MSOS gives investors a way to be more selective about the types of cannabis companies they're investing in.

MSOS has increased in value by 13.17 percent year-to-date, reaching US$7.65 as of July 31.

1. Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF)

ETF weight: 25.63 percent; market cap: US$2.42 billion; share price: US$11.35

Green Thumb Industries is a multi-state operator (MSO) with headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company produces and sells cannabis products for recreational and medical use out of 91 stores across 14 states. Its newest store is set to open in Syracuse on August 2.

The company reported its Q1 2024 earnings on May 8, reporting revenue of US$276 million, up 11 over Q1 2023, and GAAP net income of US$31 million, an annual increase of 240 percent.

2. Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF)

ETF weight: 19.75 percent; market cap: US$2.61 billion; share price: US$4.04

Curaleaf Holdings has a significant presence in the US cannabis market, with 147 dispensaries and 19 cultivation centers in 17 states. The company is also continuing its expansion into the European cannabis sector, where it already has a strong presence. Curaleaf began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 14, 2023.

Curaleaf is one of many US companies that is optimizing its operations to cope with cannabis industry challenges. In Q3 2023, Curaleaf completed the final steps of its asset optimization plan, which included reducing inventory and adding new product offerings, resulting in a revenue of US$333 million, a year-on-year increase of 2 percent.

For Q1 2024, its earnings report also showed a 2 percent increase in revenue year-over-year, coming in at US$339 million.

3. Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF)

ETF weight: 19.26 percent; market cap: US$1.92 billion; share price: US$10.24

Vertically integrated medical cannabis firm Trulieve Cannabis has a dominant market share in its home state of Florida, as well as in Arizona and Pennsylvania. On June 3, the company opened its 200th dispensary.

Trulieve redeemed its 9.75 percent senior secured notes, worth US$130 million, six months ahead of its original due date of June 2024, a positive sign of its financial health and stability. Q1 2024 earnings showed a 4 percent increase in revenue year-over-year, with 96 percent of earnings coming from retail sales.

4. Verano Holdings (NEO:VRNO,OTCQX:VRNOF)

ETF weight: 12.77 percent; market cap: US$1.36 billion; share price: US$3.98

Verano Holdings is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It delivers high-quality products out of its 150 Zen Leaf and MÜV retail locations, which are spread across 14 states.

Verano moved from the CSE to Cboe Canada on October 18, a move that was expected to increase the company's visibility and accessibility to investors, while leaving it in a better position to transition to a US exchange if cannabis is legalized there, according to CEO George Archos.

Its stock price has exhibited volatility in 2024, but the company announced a plan to repurchase up to US$50 million of its Class A subordinate voting shares on June 17.

5. TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF)

ETF weight: 5.68 percent; market cap: US$411.38 million; share price: US$1.41

TerrAscend is a vertically integrated MSO with operations in the US and Canada. Its diversified ownership structure is a good representation of the growing interest in the cannabis industry from various sources. TerrAscend has 37 dispensaries in five states, including six medical dispensaries in Pennsylvania and four in Maryland.

TerrAscend also has a strong presence in New Jersey, with retail stores and a state-of-the-art cultivation and production facility. In fact, the Garden State is the company’s most profitable market.

TerrAscend’s Q1 2024 results reveal seven consecutive quarters of positive cash. TerrAscend’s net revenue in Q1 was US$80.6 million, up 16.1 percent year-on-year.

​Canadian growers

In 2018, Canada became the first G7 nation to legalize adult-use cannabis and create its own streamlined program regulated by both federal and provincial powers. Since then, companies working in the country have faced ups and downs in dealing with tight marketing rules, high tax rates and ongoing competition with the unregulated market.

Canada-based cannabis fund

The Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) was the first cannabis ETF available in Canada, and it holds a variety of publicly traded companies involved in cannabis, along with several non-flower companies.

While HMMJ does not invest in US-based MSOs, it does have exposure to the US market through Canadian companies that have interests in the US cannabis industry. Overall, HMMJ is designed to give investors broad exposure to the cannabis industry, with a particular focus on North American companies.

This ETF had year-to-date gains of 21.89 percent as of July 31 and a price point of US$8.22.

1. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

ETF weight: 17.71 percent; market cap: US$3.52 billion; share price: US$124.07

Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust that provides specialized real estate opportunities for cannabis companies in 19 states. Its properties mostly consist of processing plants, greenhouses and warehouses, with retail spaces making up a small percentage of its portfolio.

The firm has provided long-term absolute net lease agreements to some of the cannabis industry’s biggest names, including Green Thumb, Tilt Holdings (NEO:TILT,OTCQB:TLLTF), Ascend Wellness (CSE:AAWH.U,OTCQX:AAWH) and Curaleaf. The company’s attractive sale-leaseback program has helped cannabis companies access a source of capital, a much-needed workaround in the US where there are fewer traditional financing options.

2. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON)

ETF weight: 13.95 percent; market cap: US$941 million; share price: US$2.47

Cronos Group is the Canada-based company behind the Spinach, Peace Naturals and Lord Jones cannabis brands. The company recently re-entered the German medical cannabis market through its partnership with a German medical cannabis company called Cansativa Group, and is positioned to take advantage of potential adult-use legalization in the country. Cronos also serves the Israeli market through its subsidiary Cronos Israel.

The company’s Q1 results reveal a 30 percent year-on-year net revenue increase to US$25.3 million. In Canada, Cronos’ Spinach brand is in the top three for retail sales in the flower, edible and vape categories.

3. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY)

ETF weight: 9.16 percent; market cap: US$1.68 billion; share price: US$2.03

Tilray Brands has a presence in over 20 countries worldwide with a wide range of cannabis products, including edibles, flower and oils.

The company solidified its position as one of the largest players in the global cannabis market after it merged with medical cannabis brand Aphria in 2020. In 2023, Tilray acquired cannabis company HEXO — a move that contributed to a 6 percent year-on-year increase in total revenue on a constant-currency basis.

The bulk of Tilray’s sales lies in the Canadian and international medical cannabis export markets. It has also grown its portfolio of brands in the alcohol segment.

The company reported record financial results for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, with a 26 percent annual increase in net revenue overall and a 24 percent increase for its cannabis segment. Tilray’s alcohol segment saw the largest growth in fiscal 2024, with net revenue up 113 percent year-over-year.

4. SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

ETF weight: 6.6 percent; market cap: US$612.46 million; share price: US$2.32

SNDL, formerly known as Sundial Growers, is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer on the Canadian market.

SNDL has rebounded from its difficult 2023, which saw it close its Olds, Alberta, cannabis facility in October, and its share price took a big hit on the news. The company took steps during the year to reduce its debt and introduced new products to the SNDL lineup.

Its share price shot up in mid-March following the release of its full year 2023 results and it has remained elevated since. As for the first quarter of 2024, SNDL reported a 4 percent increase in net revenue for Q1 2024, driven by cannabis retail and operations, as well as a record gross margin of US$50.4 million.

5. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED)

ETF weight: 4 percent; market cap: US$826 million; share price: US$7.88

Canopy Growth is a company that’s grown alongside Canada’s cannabis industry. Founded in 2013, it has become one of the largest producers of cannabis in the world, fostering brand deals with celebrities like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

On May 30, Canopy Growth released its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results, which showed a net revenue increase of 7 percent year-on-year, as well as reductions in cash burn, expenses and debt.

“With no material debt maturing until 2026, Canopy is equipped to capitalize on growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value," said Judy Hong, the company’s chief financial officer, in the release.

FAQs for investing in cannabis

​Are cannabis stocks worth investing in?

Each investor will have to think and act for themselves to manage their own risk exposure, but it’s no secret that cannabis stocks have taken a beating for some time now. While financial experts point to the long-term upside of US operators as more state markets expand, the stock market has not been kind to these names lately.

Are cannabis stocks considered a high- or low-risk investment?

Cannabis investments are extremely young in the grand scheme of the investment universe. There is an exciting and refreshing element to these stocks, but the market has always been characterized by volatility and unpredictability.

While wild, spontaneous swings in the open market have become less common, cannabis stocks are often moved — both positively and negatively — by big pieces ofmarket newsor legalization updates.

​Why do people buy cannabis stocks?

Investors may choose to get exposure to the cannabis market as a way to participate in the development of a new drug market with consumer packaged goods capabilities. Some participants are bullish on the industry's long-term outlook and expect more welcoming laws in the US and across the world to provide upward momentum.

