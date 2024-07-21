10 Best States for the Middle Class To Buy Property in Over the Next Decade

It’s not nearly as easy to get by with a middle-class income now than it was in the past, nor is it as easy to even determine who even qualifies as “middle class.” The Pew Research Center defines the middle class, or “middle-income households,” as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

But because living costs and average incomes vary so much from one state to the next, the income needed to be “middle class” in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Similarly, buying property on a middle-class income is a lot easier in some states than others.

Understanding What Middle Class Means In Each State

Using Pew’s definition of the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the 2022 American Community Survey (conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau) and then found the middle-class income for every state. There was a great variation between how different states define middle class.

For example, here’s a look at the state with the highest required income, the state that lands near the middle, and the state with the lowest required income:

Hawaii (Highest)

Median household income: $94,814

Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209

Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628

Georgia (Middle)

Median household income: $71,355

Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,570

Highest end of middle-class income: $142,710

Mississippi (lowest)

Median household income: $52,985

Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,323

Highest end of middle-class income: $105,970

Another Pew Research Center report found that as of 2021, only half of U.S. households fell into the middle class. That share has been dropping for at least 50 years. Meanwhile, research cited by CNBC found that there are only 14 states where residents who earn less than $75,000 can afford a median-priced home – down from 36 as recently as four years ago.

If you want to know where middle-class incomes go the furthest in terms of buying property, focus on the middle of the country. A recent study from BestBrokers looked at housing data from Redfin and income data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to determine home affordability by state. Nearly all of the most affordable states are located in the Midwest or Prairie states.

Here are the 10 best states for the middle class to buy property in the next decade, based on current affordability measures:

1. North Dakota

Median home price: $262,465

Personal income per capita: $73,090

Home price to income ratio: 3.59

2. Iowa

Median home price: $224,767

Personal income per capita: $62,062

Home price to income ratio: 3.62

3. Illinois

Median home price: $267,908

Personal income per capita: $71,409

Home price to income ratio: 3.75

4. Ohio

Median home price: $229,358

Personal income per capita: $60,584

Home price to income ratio: 3.79

5. Pennsylvania

Median home price: $271,683

Personal income per capita: $68,133

Home price to income ratio: 3.99

6. Michigan

Median home price: $241,475

Personal income per capita: $60,020

Home price to income ratio: 4.02

7. Missouri

Median home price: $247,958

Personal income per capita: $61,488

Home price to income ratio: 4.03

8. Kansas

Median home price: $259,558

Personal income per capita: $64,078

Home price to income ratio: 4.05

9. Oklahoma

Median home price: $238,176

Personal income per capita: $58,753

Home price to income ratio: 4.05

10. Indiana

Median home price: $245,325

Personal income per capita: $60,096

Home price to income ratio: 4.08

