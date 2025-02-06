10 Analysts Have This To Say About Universal Technical

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Universal Technical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 18.22% from the previous average price target of $23.60.

The perception of Universal Technical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $34.00 $30.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $22.00 $19.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Technical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Universal Technical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Universal Technical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Universal Technical

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Universal Technical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Technical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.3% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Technical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Universal Technical's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

