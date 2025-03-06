10 Analysts Have This To Say About Health Catalyst

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.7, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 19.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $9.61.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Health Catalyst's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $6.00 $7.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $5.00 $10.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $7.00 $7.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $12.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $13.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $9.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $10.00 $10.50 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $9.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Health Catalyst's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Health Catalyst's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Health Catalyst's Background

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Financial Insights: Health Catalyst

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -25.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

