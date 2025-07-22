10 Analysts Have This To Say About Criteo

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.1, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 17.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $52.40.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Criteo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $42.00 $46.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $42.00 $57.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $39.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $40.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $49.00 $60.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $66.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $30.00 $38.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $66.00 $68.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $38.00 $50.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $47.00 $60.00

About Criteo

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Criteo's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Criteo displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

